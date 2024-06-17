Mansfield

Shelter-in-place expires after fire incident in Mansfield

Crews were called to the scene Monday afternoon

By Dominga Gutierrez

A shelter-in-place has been lifted in Mansfield after reports of a fire threatened nearby homes, according to officials.

Fire crews were on the scene of a fire incident in Mansfield and issued a shelter-in-place Monday afternoon, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.

The shelter-in-place was in effect for the 5500-block area of Jessica Lane.

According to the Mansfield Fire Department, the fire was a large trash pile that was threatening nearby houses.

Rendon, Mansfield, Kennedale, Forest Hill, Crowley, Edgecliffe Village, and Fort Worth Fire Departments all responded. There were no explosions, evacuations, or injuries, according to the Mansfield FD.

The shelter-in-place was lifted at 2:56 p.m. according to the TCSO.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Editor's Note: The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office initially reported the incident as an RV explosion while the Mansfield Fire Department provided information that it was a large fire.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

