Shelter-in-place expires after fire incident in Mansfield

A shelter-in-place has been lifted in Mansfield after reports of a fire threatened nearby homes, according to officials.

Fire crews were on the scene of a fire incident in Mansfield and issued a shelter-in-place Monday afternoon, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.

The shelter-in-place was in effect for the 5500-block area of Jessica Lane.

BREAKING NEWS! Shelter in place for the area surrounding the 5500 Block of Jessica Lane in Mansfield. Fire crews are on the scene working on an RV Explosion. No injuries reported at this time. We will continue to post updates regarding the situation. pic.twitter.com/Q02CIdVDTP — Tarrant County SO (@tarrantcountyso) June 17, 2024

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

According to the Mansfield Fire Department, the fire was a large trash pile that was threatening nearby houses.

Rendon, Mansfield, Kennedale, Forest Hill, Crowley, Edgecliffe Village, and Fort Worth Fire Departments all responded. There were no explosions, evacuations, or injuries, according to the Mansfield FD.

The shelter-in-place was lifted at 2:56 p.m. according to the TCSO.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Editor's Note: The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office initially reported the incident as an RV explosion while the Mansfield Fire Department provided information that it was a large fire.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.