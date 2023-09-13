Shaquille O'neal's music festival at Panther Island will have noise control efforts in place

Basketball star turned DJ Shaquille O’Neal is bringing his Bass All Stars Music Festival to Panther Island Pavilion in Fort Worth Saturday night.

An estimated 13,500 people are expected to attend. Some people living nearby don't mind the Panther Island Pavilion concerts.

"You can definitely hear it from there, so sometimes it's nice to sit out there and listen to music," Cassidy Trahey, who lives nearby, said.

But for others, it's too close for comfort.

"It's very disruptive to our lives,” said Greg Davis, another resident who lives close by.

"You can hear it over the TV for instance, sometimes. Our windows will shake a lot of times. So, it's been a problem in the past."

The Tarrant Regional Water District(TRWD) made it known that some noise-control efforts are being implemented. A midnight cutoff ordinance is in place once concerts are allowed to go until 2 a.m.

TRWD added the event producer was also putting in other measures.

"There's a hotline number you can call if you are in a neighboring community and feel that noise level is getting out of your comfort level,” TRWD spokesperson Matt Oliver said.

“There is positioning of the speakers that they do when you have a venue that is right on the river. There is a way you can position those speakers, so the sound is not traveling quite as far."

There will also be an audio monitoring team driving around nearby areas, measuring decibel levels, and responding to any issues.

Neighbors have mixed opinions on whether any of this will make a difference.

"I think that's great,” Trahey said. “Especially the people living closer to the venue."

"Bass tends to travel for long distances, as I mentioned earlier, so I'm very leery of, skeptical of that being successful," Davis said.

The event hotline to call with issues is 561-247-3339.