Weatherford

Semi-truck collides with train causing derailment and road shutdowns

FM 5 is expected to reopen at 6:00 p.m. Sunday

By NBCDFW Staff

Weatherford Fire

A semi-truck collided with a train west of Aledo, Texas on Sunday morning.

The crash happened at approximately 9:30 a.m. on FM 5 crossing near Annetta Cenrtpoint Road, according to a statement from Weatherford Fire.

Two trains and 19 rail cars were derailed and one Union Pacific train crew was taken to the hospital, according to Union Pacific.

Parker County Emergency Services said crews are working to clear the tracks and the road of a file spill that resulted after the incident. No other hazardous materials were reported by the organizations involved.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

FM 5 is expected to open at about 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, according to Parker County Emergency Services.

This article tagged under:

Weatherfordtrain
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us