Semi-truck collides with train causing derailment and road shutdowns

A semi-truck collided with a train west of Aledo, Texas on Sunday morning.

The crash happened at approximately 9:30 a.m. on FM 5 crossing near Annetta Cenrtpoint Road, according to a statement from Weatherford Fire.

Two trains and 19 rail cars were derailed and one Union Pacific train crew was taken to the hospital, according to Union Pacific.

Parker County Emergency Services said crews are working to clear the tracks and the road of a file spill that resulted after the incident. No other hazardous materials were reported by the organizations involved.

FM 5 is expected to open at about 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, according to Parker County Emergency Services.