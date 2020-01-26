Dallas

Security Guard Shot At South Dallas Convenience Store

The guard was hospitalized in stable condition

A security guard was shot multiple times Saturday night at a convenience store in South Dallas, police say. 

Officers responded about 10:30 p.m. to the Little World Food Store in the 4600 block of Malcolm X Boulevard, near Elsie Faye Heggins Street.

They administered first aid to the guard, who they found lying near the front door, until Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived. 

The guard was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, police said. 

The shooter fled the location on a bicycle and is at-large. Police described him as a black man between 35 and 40 years old. He was last seen wearing a pink hoodie and had a black backpack.

