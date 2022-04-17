One person is injured in a shooting after an argument at XTC Cabaret in Dallas on Sunday morning, police said.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the incident occurred on Empire Central shortly after 6 a.m.

Police said the victim, a security guard at XTC Cabaret off Stemmons and Mockingbird, was involved in an argument with a group of unknown suspects and escorted them off the club's property.

At the end of his shift, the victim went to his vehicle where the group of suspects followed him and began shooting at him, police said.

According to police, the victim suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital.

Police said the suspects fled the location of the shooting.

XTC Cabaret says the security guard is OK and recovering at home.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, police said.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Dallas Police Department initially said the shooting happened at XTC Cabaret, the shooting happened miles away as the security guard was in his car driving home.