Seagoville Prison Inmate Wanted After Escaping Monday

A 43-year-old prison inmate is wanted after being discovered missing from a Seagoville prison on Monday, Seagoville law enforcement said.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., Anthony Lightfoot was discovered missing from the Federal Correctional Institute, a minimum-security federal prison facility in Seagoville that houses around 100 inmates.

Lightfoot is serving a roughly 19-year sentence for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

He was described as a Black male with black hair, brown eyes, weighing 227 pounds and standing 6 feet tall.

Anyone with information can contact the United States Marshals Service at 214-767-6486.