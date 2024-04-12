Ellis County

School bus lands on side after crash in Ellis County

The crash scene was near the town of Avalon

By Dominga Gutierrez

Authorities are investigating how a school bus ended up on its side in Ellis County.

According to Italy ISD, all staff and students are out of the bus and safe.

Some minor injuries were reported.

The accident happened south of Waxahachie along rural highway FM55 near the town of Avalon.

