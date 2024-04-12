School bus lands on side after crash in Ellis County

Authorities are investigating how a school bus ended up on its side in Ellis County.

According to Italy ISD, all staff and students are out of the bus and safe.

Some minor injuries were reported.

The accident happened south of Waxahachie along rural highway FM55 near the town of Avalon.

This story is developing. Please check back and/or refresh for updates. Elements of this story may change as the day progresses.