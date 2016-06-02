School Bus Driver Rescues Kitten Tossed From Moving Car

A tiny kitten tossed from a moving car in North Texas is recovering after a school bus driver rushed to his rescue.

Sherry Gill said she was at the wheel of a Little Elm ISD school bus when she saw a kitten being thrown from a car window on the State Route 720 bridge.

Gill and the students on her bus were horrified. She dropped them off safely at school, then drove back to the bridge in her own car, according to Gill.

She found one kitten that did not survive, then spotted another little one on the shoulder of the road and edged up to grab him.

"When I went to grab, he backed up and when he backed, he went into the water," she explained. "It was a very long drop and I looked over and he was swimming."

She rushed down the bank, and with the help of some nearby fishermen, was able to pull the kitten out of the lake, where he'd huddled on some rocks.

By Thursday afternoon, the kitten was a little skittish but physically fine.

"He toughed it out and he had a tough day, but we've got a toughie," said Gill.

"He might have crawled right into mom's heart," she added.

She hopes there will be consequences for the person responsible for what she calls animal cruelty.

"There's so many other ways to find a home for a cat," said Gill. "They're to be taken care of. They're part of God's creatures."

Gill said she couldn't see who was throwing the kittens, or get a description of the car, but someone else may have.

Gill reported the incident to the Little Elm police. Anyone with information should call the department at 972-377-5548.