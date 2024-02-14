Savannah Guthrie

Savannah Guthrie kicks off book tour with Charlotte Jones in Dallas

The TODAY show co-anchor has already sold out the event

By Lucy Ladis

NBC Universal, Inc.

Award-winning TODAY show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie will be at The Bush Center on Thursday to discuss her new book “Mostly What God Does”.

Charlotte Jones, executive vice president and chief brand officer of the Dallas Cowboys, will be a guest moderator for the conversation. The event is already sold out, but readers can pre-order a copy at most major book retailers.

Guthrie described the book as "certainly the most personal and vulnerable thing I’ve ever done.” 

The new book, published by Thomas Nelson, is a collection of essays where Guthrie shares personal stories from her experiences as a daughter, mother, wife, friend and professional journalist.

Tune in to NBC 5 later this week for Meredith Land's exclusive interview with Savannah.

