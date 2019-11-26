Santa Grants Man’s Wish to Marry the Woman of His Dreams

Nearly 10,000 lights now illuminate the 50-foot Christmas tree in Sundance Square in downtown Fort Worth.

It's been shining brightly since a lighting ceremony last weekend — a backdrop that will forever hold special meaning for a couple from Arlington.

Heydon Ferguson and his girlfriend, Kelsey Pierce, say they love the magic of the holidays.

"We constantly talk about the holiday festivities that we both love and are so very excited to experience together this year," Ferguson said. "We love the tree lightings, going on evening drives to look at Christmas lights, the holiday spirit, and the coming together of family and friends."

This year they even started talking about the "traditions we, as a couple, will carry with us the rest of our lives and pass on to our future children," he said.

With all that mind, Ferguson decided the Christmas tree lighting would be the perfect place to ask Pierce to be his wife.

The couple got in line for a visit with Santa on the main stage in Sundance Square Plaza. Pierce took her place in a seat next to Santa, and with thousands of people in the plaza, Ferguson dropped to one knee, pulled out a box with a ring and proposed.

Pierce didn't hesitate to say "yes" to the cheers of the crowd watching.

"She thought I was just being silly when I took us to meet Santa, but little did she know, I had BIG PLANS," Ferguson said. "She asked Santa for an Easy-Bake Oven for Christmas, while my request from Santa was to marry the woman of my dreams."

The couple met in 2008 while in high school in Denton. They flirted, but never dated. Then, they went their separate ways before reconnecting through Facebook in 2018.

"It quickly became clear that the prior chemistry still remained. We began talking on the phone every night, and in January, she took a leap of faith and drove back down to Texas to see me, and we fell in love immediately," Ferguson wrote in an email to NBC 5.

They started dating in February 2019 and "have been together for 9 amazing months," Ferguson wrote.

Their next big date will happen sometime in the fall of 2020 when the couple marries.