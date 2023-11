The City of Arlington announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Emergency Cold Weather Shelter would be open on Sunday, Nov. 26.

Intake will be at the Salvation Army's Arlington Family Center at 712 W. Abram St. from 7-10 p.m.

To get text updates from the city text ARLCOLD to 817-241-3544.

