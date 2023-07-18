SafeHaven announces response team for strangulation, a key homicide predictor

A strangulation response team was announced Monday in a collaboration between Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth and SafeHaven.

The team will respond 24/7 to victims of domestic violence that are hospitalized due to strangulation by an intimate partner.

According to the Training Institute on Strangulation Prevention, victims who were previously strangled by their intimate partner are 800 times more likely to die at the hands of that abuser.

The response team hopes to reduce the number of intimate partner homicides within Tarrant County.

"SafeHaven's High Risk Team case managers will meet with victims hospitalized at Texas Health Fort Worth and provide information about SafeHaven resources, including case management, emergency shelter, counseling, legal assistance and more," SafeHaven said in a statement.

SafeHaven hopes to expand the response team to other area hospitals in the future.