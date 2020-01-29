Rockwall Police Investigate Armed Robbery at a Convenience Store

The Rockwall Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store Monday.
According to police, officers responded to the Walgreens in the 2900 block of Ridge Road at about 2:20 a.m. in reference to an armed robbery.
The pharmacist at the Walgreens reported that a male suspect jumped over the counter, showed a weapon, and demanded medication from the shelves, police say.
Police say that once products were given to the suspect, he left the store and fled the location in a dark colored SUV.
According to police, the suspect was described as a 6-foot tall black male, with a regular build. He was wearing a Dallas Cowboys T-shirt, a grey sweatshirt with a zipper, light wash blue jeans, tennis shoes, and a white ball cap. He was also wearing a large gold chain around his neck and had a gold tooth.
The Rockwall Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is continuing to investigate this incident.
Anyone who has information regarding this matter should contact the Rockwall Police Department at 972-772-6781. Anonymous tips can be sent to Rockwall County Crimestoppers at 972-771-8477. Those with information may also submit tips by texting keyword "Rockwall" followed by your message to 274637.