Rockwall

‘Senior photo shoot' in Rockwall isn't just for high school seniors

Rockwall photographer Dallas McNeal posted a 'senior photo shoot' to the Rockwallian Facebook page that got a lot of attention

By Noelle Walker

Sandra Lou Earnheart, aka Nanny, takes ‘senior photos.’

Senior photos are kind of a right of passage for students getting ready to graduate from high school, but the 'senior photos' concept isn't just for 18-year-olds.

"I would say my favorite is doing portraits; especially with what we've done recently are the senior portraits," Dallas McNeal of Dallas McNeal Photography in Rockwall said. "But now, not just for high school seniors."

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

McNeal was commissioned by Tammy O'Connor do to a 'senior photo' style photo shoot with her 90-year-old grandmother, Sandra Lou Earnheart, known as 'Nanny'.

The photo shoot had 'Nanny' in a party setting, wearing a flowing coral-color gown with a tiara on her head, surrounded by mementos of her 90-years.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

"This was about memorializing her while she's still with us, while she has all of her faculties, while she has breath in her lungs, while she can praise the Lord this side of Heaven," O'Connor said looking at the photo album from the shoot.

"I want them to look at these portraits and, um, I'm gonna cry, sorry," McNeal said wiping away tears. "I want them to enjoy who they are and how much they mean to their loved ones, and not just, ah, I don't want them to be forgotten."

McNeal posted a few photos from 'Nanny's' photo shoot on the Rockwallian Facebook page.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

DFW Airport 11 mins ago

DFW Airport construction temporarily impacts exits from Terminal A and B

North Texas 38 mins ago

Escaped inmate from Alabama arrested near Buc-ee's in North Texas

"I just tagged it #seniorsunday it's not just for high school seniors," McNeal explained. The reaction was overwhelming.

'It went crazy," O'Connor said to her 'Nanny' as she shared some of the comments with her grandmother. "Really... it went viral! You are now Rockwall's sweetheart."

"I've never had anything like this to happen before! It was just... it just filled my heart with love," Earnheart said. "It shall stay with me forever."

"Now we're planning your 100th birthday party," O'Connor said. "Ok, I'll go," Earnheart said laughing.

This article tagged under:

Rockwall
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us