‘Senior photo shoot' in Rockwall isn't just for high school seniors

Senior photos are kind of a right of passage for students getting ready to graduate from high school, but the 'senior photos' concept isn't just for 18-year-olds.

"I would say my favorite is doing portraits; especially with what we've done recently are the senior portraits," Dallas McNeal of Dallas McNeal Photography in Rockwall said. "But now, not just for high school seniors."

McNeal was commissioned by Tammy O'Connor do to a 'senior photo' style photo shoot with her 90-year-old grandmother, Sandra Lou Earnheart, known as 'Nanny'.

The photo shoot had 'Nanny' in a party setting, wearing a flowing coral-color gown with a tiara on her head, surrounded by mementos of her 90-years.

"This was about memorializing her while she's still with us, while she has all of her faculties, while she has breath in her lungs, while she can praise the Lord this side of Heaven," O'Connor said looking at the photo album from the shoot.

"I want them to look at these portraits and, um, I'm gonna cry, sorry," McNeal said wiping away tears. "I want them to enjoy who they are and how much they mean to their loved ones, and not just, ah, I don't want them to be forgotten."

McNeal posted a few photos from 'Nanny's' photo shoot on the Rockwallian Facebook page.

"I just tagged it #seniorsunday it's not just for high school seniors," McNeal explained. The reaction was overwhelming.

'It went crazy," O'Connor said to her 'Nanny' as she shared some of the comments with her grandmother. "Really... it went viral! You are now Rockwall's sweetheart."

"I've never had anything like this to happen before! It was just... it just filled my heart with love," Earnheart said. "It shall stay with me forever."

"Now we're planning your 100th birthday party," O'Connor said. "Ok, I'll go," Earnheart said laughing.