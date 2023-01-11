Rockwall-Heath Head Coach Investigated After Players Hospitalized Following Intense Workout

Rockwall-Heath head football coach John Harrell is off the field and off duty as Rockwall ISD investigates reports of an intense workout that left multiple players hospitalized.

“On Monday, January 9, 2023, several parents reported that their student(s) subsequently needed medical attention, and in some cases, hospitalization," read a letter from school principal Todd Bradford to football team parents about the Friday workout.

Players were instructed to do sets of 16 pushups with a 20 to 30-second rest, according to a varsity football player who says he participated in the indoor workout. The player, who asked to not be named, says he considered the instructions from the coach to be "normal football stuff."

However, a mother of one of the hospitalized teens told NBC 5’s partners at The Dallas Morning News that her son was not given water breaks and now has been diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, a disorder that can cause kidney damage or failure.

“Well, I'm surprised because it’s a great school,” said Francisco Albarran, whose son is an athlete at the high school but not on the football team.

Albarran said he’s using this situation as a reminder for his son to hydrate well.

“I always tell him that he has to drink a lot of liquids,” Albarran said.

In that same letter sent to parents, the school confirmed Harrell will remain on administrative leave as a third-party agency investigates the case.

Now, some athletes are worried about the effect it will have on the football team’s morale.

“I just felt like there was a few kids, you know, that, you know, it didn't work well with the push ups,” said Caden Washburn, a senior and former football player.

“(Coaches) have expectations for everyone,” Washburn said. “(Coach Harrell) is hardworking. I mean, he pushes. He sees potential in everyone.”

Washburn played for Harrell for more than a year and called him a “fair coach."

“I feel like people were kind of overexaggerating the situation because Coach Harris was really not like that kind of a person,” Washburn said.

Students said they hope the school district will continue to provide information to prevent rumors.

Below is the full letter sent to parents.

Dear RHHS Hawk Football Parents,

As parents of student-athletes in the Hawk varsity football program, I want to make you aware of a situation that occurred last Friday, January 6, 2023, during the football off-season program. It came to our attention Monday, January 9, 2023, that during the 8th period athletic class with Rockwall-Heath High School Head Football Coach John Harrell, student-athletes were required to perform multiple push-ups. On Monday, January 9, 2023, several parents reported that their student(s) subsequently needed medical attention, and in some cases, hospitalization. Please know the District immediately implemented measures to address the situation and provide support for our students. To thoroughly investigate any connection between the activities in class and student illnesses, the District is retaining an independent third-party to investigate the event. The District is also taking interim action, including but not limited to, placing Coach Harrell on administrative leave while the investigation is pending and notifying appropriate outside agencies. District administrators and campus personnel have been in contact with the affected families and student-athletes.

At the beginning of Monday's January 9th athletic class, the campus athletic trainer reviewed the following symptoms and advised student-athletes to see the trainer should they experience any of the following:

Unable to bend or extend your arms,

Unable to lift arms above your head,

Dark urine (tea or cola colored), and

Sharp arm pain.

Additional symptoms to watch for include lack of urinating, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, confusion, lethargy or loss of consciousness. The athletic trainer and campus nurse will continue to monitor students.

Student-athletes attending class yesterday participated in a recovery workout with a light warm-up and light stretching that was non-strenuous.

If you or your child have concerns regarding your child's health, please don't hesitate to contact your child's physician as well as the RHHS Head Athletic Trainer at 469-698-2636 ext. 2637. Finally, please contact campus administration, the District Athletic Department at 469-698-7364 ext. 7363 and/or District Student Services Department at 972-771-0605 ext. 7071 if you have any additional questions.

Student safety is a top priority for Rockwall ISD and we will continue to take immediate and appropriate measures in the best interests of our students as we address this situation.

Sincerely,

Principal Todd Bradford

Rockwall-Heath High School