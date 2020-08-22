Rockwall Dispatcher Helps Homeless Woman, Rockwall Police Say

A Rockwall police dispatcher helped a homeless woman by giving her clothes and toiletries Thursday.

A woman experiencing homelessness came to a Rockwall police station for help, Rockwall police chief Max Geron said in a Twitter post.

Yesterday a woman experiencing homelessness came into the @RockwallPD1 station for help. Officer Adair noticed she also needed clothing and toiletries. He offered some of his wife’s shoes but the sizes didn’t work out. That’s when dispatcher Michelle May heard about her needs. pic.twitter.com/bnsjAUeppu — Chief Max Geron (@ChiefGeron) August 21, 2020

An officer offered some of his wife's shoes, but after the sizes didn't work out, asked dispatchers for help.

That's when Michelle May, a Rockwall police dispatcher, decided to take action.

"I live pretty close so I was like 'let me run home and grab a few things,'" she said. "I grabbed as many comfortable items as I could find, shoes and toiletries, brought it back up here and she seemed really happy and was very thankful for the help."

May is also responsible for Rockwall police's Dispatch of the Day program, which features an animal from the Rockwall Animal Shelter in an effort to spread the word to adopt.