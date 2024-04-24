Independent Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. will bring his campaign to North Texas on Wednesday.

Kennedy is set to speak at the EarthX Congress of Conferences event at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas at 6 p.m.

The event bills itself as the “world’s largest green gathering” held annually in Dallas in conjunction with Earth Day.

The environment is a cause that is close to the candidate and his campaign. RFK, Jr. worked as an environmental lawyer for decades, who sued polluters and government agencies, and cofounded the Waterkeeper Alliance, a nonprofit that aims to protect waterways.

As a candidate, Kennedy said he wanted to create a climate policy that “makes sense to skeptics and activists alike.”

Organizations like the Sierra Club have been critical of RFK, Jr.’s environmental stances as a candidate, and called him a “science denier,” according to Politico.

Multiple major polls have Kennedy showing between 10 to 13 percent of likely voters saying they would support him instead of either President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump.