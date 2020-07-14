Robert E. Lee Elementary Renamed After Longtime Grand Prairie ISD Educator

The Grand Prairie ISD Board of Trustees has voted to rename the current Robert E. Lee Elementary School after a longtime Grand Prairie ISD educator and principal.

The Board of Trustees, which unanimously adopted a Racial Equity Resolution in June, voted on Monday night to rename the school after Delmas Morton.

Morton was raised in Grand Prairie and attended Dalworth Elementary School, now known as David Daniels Elementary Academy of Science and Math.

Morton attended Booker T. Washington High School in Dallas because he was not allowed to attend Grand Prairie High School, and there were no high schools available for students of color in Grand Prairie at the time.

He attended Texas College on a band scholarship and graduated with a bachelor's degree in 1952. Morton also earned a master's degree from Prairie View A&M University.

After serving in the Army during the Korean War, Morton returned to Grand Prairie and began teaching at Dalworth Elementary.

Morton transferred to Adams Middle School in the mid-70s before moving to Austin Elementary School where he served as principal for 17 years.

In total, Morton served the students of Grand Prairie ISD for more than 40 years, the school district said.

"I want to thank my fellow trustees for their care and attention to this important issue," Board President Aaron King said. "I'm proud that we have the opportunity to honor Mr. Morton and his legacy as a great man and a great educator."