Robbers Shoot Man Multiple Times in Buttocks: Dallas PD

A pair of robbers shot a man multiple times in his buttocks while demanding cash inside an Old East Dallas apartment Monday morning, police say.

According to police, the man was in an apartment on the 2700 block of Gaston Avenue with two other witnesses when a woman he knew knocked on his door. When the victim answered, two men armed with handguns entered the room, police said.

The gunmen began assaulting the victim and shot him multiple times in the buttocks area, police said. They demanded property from the man before shooting him again.

The suspects got away with cash and some of the victim's property.

According to police, the victim, aged in his 20s, was taken for treatment at a nearby hospital. Investigators did not describe the severity of his injuries, but officers noted he was alert and talking before being taken away.

No arrests have been made as of this writing.

The incident remains under investigation.

