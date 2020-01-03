Robbed of His American Dream, a Former U.S. Army Translator is Now a Desperate Dallas Shooting Victim

For Mahir Ahmad Amiri, yesterday is last year is tomorrow is a decade ago.

What remains of his memory is trapped and jumbled inside a damaged brain. But there is a blank space. That is where the shooting goes. That moment, when a drug dealer put five bullets into his back and neck around 3 in the morning on Dec. 20, 2018, at an infamous Far East Dallas gas station where he worked security, he does not recall.

Mahir Amiri is here, trapped in an electric wheelchair parked in a small, dingy nursing home room, but he is not.

You can read the full article from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News by clicking here.