Robbed of His American Dream, a Former U.S. Army Translator is Now a Desperate Dallas Shooting Victim

The city is still in litigation with the Far East Dallas gas station where he was gunned down while working security

By Robert Wilonsky / The Dallas Morning News

Mahir Ahmad Amiri in his room at the Meadows Health and Rehabilitation Center on Jan. 2, 2019 in Dallas. Amiri was shot while working as a security guard at a convenience store in the 11700 block of Ferguson Road, near Interstate 635, in December 2018. A year later he remains paralyzed from the neck down and is barely able to speak.
Ryan Michalesko / Staff photographer

Mahir Ahmad Amiri in his room at the Meadows Health and Rehabilitation Center on Jan. 2, 2019 in Dallas. Amiri was shot while working as a security guard at a convenience store in the 11700 block of Ferguson Road, near Interstate 635, in December 2018. A year later he remains paralyzed from the neck down and is barely able to speak.

For Mahir Ahmad Amiri, yesterday is last year is tomorrow is a decade ago.

What remains of his memory is trapped and jumbled inside a damaged brain. But there is a blank space. That is where the shooting goes. That moment, when a drug dealer put five bullets into his back and neck around 3 in the morning on Dec. 20, 2018, at an infamous Far East Dallas gas station where he worked security, he does not recall.

Mahir Amiri is here, trapped in an electric wheelchair parked in a small, dingy nursing home room, but he is not.

