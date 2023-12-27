Road rage incident leads to deadly shooting in Fort Worth, no charges filed

The Fort Worth Police Department said no charges have been filed against a shooter involved in a road rage incident that left a man dead on Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the 12400 block of South Freeway SB SR after reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body and another man who reportedly shot the victim.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Fort Worth Police said the shooter is cooperating with the homicide investigation and has been questioned by detectives. No arrests have been made.