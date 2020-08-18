Richardson to Spray for Mosquitoes After Trap Tests Positive for West Nile

The Richardson Health Department will conduct ground spraying for mosquitoes Tuesday and Wednesday after a mosquito trap tested positive for West Nile virus.

The spraying will occur on Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. both days, weather permitting.

The location to be sprayed is bounded by Arapaho Road to the north, Spring Valley Road to the south, Coit Road to the west and Cottonwood Creek to the east.

How to Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

Dress in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent.

: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent. Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.

It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingly and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites