Richardson Names Assistant Chief Gary Tittle the Next Police Chief

Gary Tittle will serve the city as their new police chief with more than 33 years of experience in law enforcement

By Logan McElroy

The city of Richardson named current Assistant Chief of Police Operations Bureau Gary Tittle the next chief of police.

Tittle is bringing his 33 years of experience into the role that he will officially step into on June 1, the same day current Chief Jim Spivey celebrates the 50th anniversary of his law enforcement career and the same day he officially retires from the department.

Spivey announced his retirement in early March and will remain with the department through this month.

Tittle began serving his community in Dallas in 1987 as a patrol officer before rising through the ranks to assistant police chief.

Tittle moved to the Richardson Police Department in March 2018 as the Captain of the Technical Services Division. Tittle was promoted several times before being named assistant chief last year.

