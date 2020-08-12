Richardson

Richardson Police Seeks Public's Help to Identify Aggravated Robbery Suspect

The robbery happened on Monday evening

NBC 5

Detectives in the Richardson Police Department are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in an aggravated robbery that happened on Monday evening.

The suspected robber entered a business, displayed a handgun and demanded the car keys and a purse from an employee, police said. The individual then drove away in the employee's vehicle.

Police said the suspect is about 6 feet tall, with a muscular build, short hair and multiple tattoos, including a starred "F" on his back and "Wanted" on his chest.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Aug 10

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Richardson 19 mins ago

Fiery Crash Closes US 75 in Richardson

The stolen vehicle is a gray 2017 Mazda CX-3 with Texas license plate NBS 6331.

Before entering the business, the person was seen on video with two additional persons of interest in the case.

Police are asking anyone with information on the identities of these individuals to contact the Richardson Police Department at 972-744-4800. People who call may remain anonymous.

This article tagged under:

RichardsonRichardson police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us