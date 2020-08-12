Richardson Police Seeks Public's Help to Identify Aggravated Robbery Suspect

Detectives in the Richardson Police Department are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in an aggravated robbery that happened on Monday evening.

The suspected robber entered a business, displayed a handgun and demanded the car keys and a purse from an employee, police said. The individual then drove away in the employee's vehicle.

Police said the suspect is about 6 feet tall, with a muscular build, short hair and multiple tattoos, including a starred "F" on his back and "Wanted" on his chest.

The stolen vehicle is a gray 2017 Mazda CX-3 with Texas license plate NBS 6331.

Before entering the business, the person was seen on video with two additional persons of interest in the case.

Police are asking anyone with information on the identities of these individuals to contact the Richardson Police Department at 972-744-4800. People who call may remain anonymous.