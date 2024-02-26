Richardson ISD hosts listening sessions ahead of decision on school closures

The Richardson Independent School District will consider a proposal to close four elementary schools and a Pre-K campus as part of its “Project RightSize” plan to respond to declining enrollment and lack of state funding.

The district said four elementary schools – Greenwood Hills, Springridge, Spring Valley, and Thurgood Marshall – would consolidate into other elementary schools in the district starting in the 2024-2025 school year. The newly proposed attendance zones can be found here.

At a listening session Monday night, Richardson ISD Superintendent Dr. Tabitha Branum acknowledged that the recommendation caused disruption and discomfort among parents. Still, she said with no additional state funding and a decrease in student enrollment, something must be given, and this is a strong option.

Richardson ISD parents had plenty of questions for district leaders about the potential for school closures. Parents like Tiffany Davis Norris, whose children would be impacted, told NBC 5 the changes are concerning.

“These kids that we know and love, the parents and the teachers that we’ve built relationships with over the years, they won’t all be together anymore,” she said.

Superintendent Branum said there are currently 9,000 vacant seats in elementary schools across the district.

“With declining enrollment, with record inflation, with costs increasing across the board, the need for increased teacher compensation, and demand for high-quality staff, we are at a place where we have to rightsize the budget,” Branum said.

District leaders said Project Rightsize would reduce spending by nearly $10.8 million. The district is facing a $28 million deficit.

Still, Branum said they want feedback from parents and that they are open to concerns and suggestions.

“Can there be an adjustment made? Do we need to rethink something? And then ultimately the board will evaluate all of that and make a decision,” she said.

This is the first of a few meetings scheduled to take place ahead of a final decision expected on March 21.