Richardson

Richardson Fight Ends in Deadly Shooting, Police Say

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. Sunday

Richardson-Police-patch-091

One man is dead after a "physical confrontation" ended with a fatal shooting in Richardson late Sunday morning, police say.

Officers arrived at 11:10 a.m. to the 700 block of Brick Row, Richardson police said.

Police said officers started life-saving efforts on the man who had been shot during the confrontation, before paramedics took him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Oct 23

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Fort Worth 5 mins ago

Man Dies After Fort Worth Shooting

The man suspected of shooting the victim has been cooperative in the investigation, police said.

Police said the men were introduced by a mutual friend. Their names were not released Sunday.

This article tagged under:

RichardsonRichardson police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us