Richardson Fight Ends in Deadly Shooting, Police Say

One man is dead after a "physical confrontation" ended with a fatal shooting in Richardson late Sunday morning, police say.
Officers arrived at 11:10 a.m. to the 700 block of Brick Row, Richardson police said.
Police said officers started life-saving efforts on the man who had been shot during the confrontation, before paramedics took him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The man suspected of shooting the victim has been cooperative in the investigation, police said.
Police said the men were introduced by a mutual friend. Their names were not released Sunday.