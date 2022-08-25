Restoration Company Gives Advice to Homeowners Dealing With Flood Damage

When it comes to cleaning up from floodwaters, there's not much that can be saved because of possible contamination in the water.

Josh Hobbs, the vice president of Dalworth Restoration, says some items can be saved if properly cleaned.

"Normally with hard surface types of content, you can clean and sanitize and disinfect those materials to get them to pre-loss condition,” Hobbs said. “But for the most part, this stuff that the water comes in contact with is going to be something that is going to need to be removed."

Restoration companies are very busy right now trying to help people restore their lives. But Hobbs warned, you need to make sure you understand your insurance.

"Everyone wants to go, go, go and get things fixed right. But really it's a couple of months down the road from here is when the problems could really set in,” Hobbs said. “So, understanding your insurance coverages and who's responsible for paying."

Waiting on the insurance process isn’t always easy.

"So far we haven't heard anything back yet,” said Monique Little, CEO of You Go Natural. Her business was heavily damaged by floodwaters in Dallas.

“We have filed a claim, but they said it's going to be at least a week to hear back on what's going to happen."

Hobbs said don't rush into any commitments. It could be a red flag if a company wants money up-front.

Also, know some insurance policies don't cover floodwaters from rain.

"So something that is concerning is when you have rising water is making sure you have qualified contractors in these structures that understand how the insurance works and how they don't as it relates to rising water. Because it's a little bit different than a busted pipe in a house," Hobbs said.

Not knowing your policy could leave you getting a large bill later from the contractor for work that wasn't covered by insurance.

Hobbs recommended using a certified company with proper licensing and liability insurance. You can check certification through the Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification(IICRC).

You can call IICRC at 844-464-4272 or for more information click here.