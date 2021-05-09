Restaurants Thankful for Survival, Bracing for What Lies Ahead

The business was steady at the Tipsy Oak in Arlington Sunday. General Manager Patrick McGlone said they’ve come a long way compared to where things were months ago.

“Pandemic was a skeleton and now we’re a very healthy person,” McGlone said.

He said the community is loyal and things are looking up, but they still look forward to days like today. Days when the weather is near perfect, and a holiday brings in a constant stream of customers.

“The added mix of Mother’s Day today and the big fight at AT&T Stadium last night has been very good for business,” he said.

While the Tipsy Oak is doing well, that’s not been the case for many others in North Texas and nationwide. For many, even the rush of customers on a day like Mother’s Day isn’t enough to keep them afloat. Of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package signed by President Joe Biden, $28.6 billion is earmarked for the restaurant industry.

McGlone said, overall, no restaurant is out of the woods and challenges still lie ahead; like hiring shortages and food prices. But today he’s thankful and fortified by what they’ve already endured.

“We don’t rest on our laurels at all,” he said. “And every day we treat it like it’s our last day because you never know what’s going to happen.”