Haltom City Residents Urged to Stay Home as Police Search for Armed Suspect

Haltom City Police are asking residents in the Glenview and Denton Highway area to remain in their homes as they continue searching for an armed suspect after a shooting in the Diamond Oaks part of the city, the department announced on Facebook Saturday.

The armed person is described as a white male with dark hair, wearing a blue shirt and blue pants, a battle belt and is armed with a rifle. He was last seen in the area of Cedarcrest.

NBC 5 can also confirm there are multiple victims with various injury statuses at this time. No one has yet been identified.

Officers warn to call 911 if you see this individual in person and to not approach him.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

This story is developing.