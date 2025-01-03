Residents, family dog escape Dallas house fire Friday

Two people and their dog escaped a fast-moving house fire in Dallas on Friday.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said they were called to the home at about 9:53 a.m. after multiple people reported a home had caught fire on the 3600 block of Linda Drive.

Firefighters arrived at the one-story home and spotted heavy smoke and flames coming from the back side of the house.

Firefighters discovered a two-story detached structure behind the home where a car had caught fire. The flames, DFR said, were spreading to the main residence.

Dallas firefighters were able to get water on the fire and declared the fire extinguished before 10:30 a.m.

DFR said the fire destroyed the detached structure behind the home, and flames damaged an attic space in the main residence.

The two people who lived there and their dog were home when the fire began, and all escaped without injury.

Officials have not yet said what started the fire.