Dallas

Residents, family dog escape Dallas house fire Friday

Fire destroys detached two-story structure behind a home

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people and their dog escaped a fast-moving house fire in Dallas on Friday.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said they were called to the home at about 9:53 a.m. after multiple people reported a home had caught fire on the 3600 block of Linda Drive.

>Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Firefighters arrived at the one-story home and spotted heavy smoke and flames coming from the back side of the house.

Firefighters discovered a two-story detached structure behind the home where a car had caught fire. The flames, DFR said, were spreading to the main residence.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Dallas firefighters were able to get water on the fire and declared the fire extinguished before 10:30 a.m.

DFR said the fire destroyed the detached structure behind the home, and flames damaged an attic space in the main residence.

The two people who lived there and their dog were home when the fire began, and all escaped without injury.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Royse City 3 hours ago

Cessna pilot unhurt after emergency landing in a grassy field

McKinney 7 hours ago

Funeral services to be held for McKinney 14-year-old killed in hit and run

Officials have not yet said what started the fire.

This article tagged under:

Dallas
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us