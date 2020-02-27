Watauga

Resident Dies After Watauga House Fire

One person was killed after being trapped in a house fire in Watauga Thursday morning, fire officials said.

Fire crews responded at about 1 a.m. where they found a home in the 6500 block of Old Mill Circle with heavy smoke and flames, officials said. Firefighters found the trapped resident and brought them outside. They later died.

Two other residents were able to escape and were not injured, fire officials said. The fire appears to have started in the living room.

Fire units from North Richland Hills, Haltom City and Keller assisted.

