Rep. Ron Wright Tests Positive For COVID-19

Congressman Ron Wright (R-Arlington) has tested positive for COVID-19.

Wright tested positive Thursday morning after coming in contact with someone who had the virus last week, he said.

"I am experiencing minor symptoms, but overall, I feel okay and will continue working for the people of the 6th District from home this week."

Wright has been in quarantine since Friday and will continue to do so until he's cleared by his doctors to return to work.

"I encourage everyone to keep following CDC guidelines and want to thank all the medical professionals on the front lines who fight this virus head-on every single day,” said Wright.