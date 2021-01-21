Ron Wright

Rep. Ron Wright Tests Positive For COVID-19

Wright is experiencing minor symptoms

By Holley Ford

us-rep-ron-wright-07292019
NBC 5 News

Congressman Ron Wright (R-Arlington) has tested positive for COVID-19.

Wright tested positive Thursday morning after coming in contact with someone who had the virus last week, he said.

"I am experiencing minor symptoms, but overall, I feel okay and will continue working for the people of the 6th District from home this week."

Wright has been in quarantine since Friday and will continue to do so until he's cleared by his doctors to return to work.

"I encourage everyone to keep following CDC guidelines and want to thank all the medical professionals on the front lines who fight this virus head-on every single day,” said Wright.

This article tagged under:

Ron WrightcoronavirusArlington
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us