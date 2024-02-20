Reimagining a classic – Six Flags Over Texas announces improvements and new rides in 2024

Are you ready for some new thrills?

Six Flags Over Texas announced its new park enhancements coming in 2024!

The Arlington theme park will add a new family drop ride, an old favorite will return years later, and a Texas-original attraction has a new theme, according to Six Flags Over Texas.

Their newest and bounciest addition is Sylvester and Tweety Pounce and Bounce. This new drop tower ride lifts, pounces, and bounces riders 41 feet in the air, according to Six Flags Over Texas.

Daffy Duck Bucket Blasters will be returning after 3 years this Memorial Day weekend! The spinning ride allows riders to spray each other with its bucket-shaped water blasters, according to Six Flags Over Texas.

Six Flag Over Texas' second oldest attraction will be rethemed to Dino Off Road Adventure. The classic Chaparral Antique Cars will be changed into a dinosaur-themed ride with new cars, ride movements, and 13 new dinosaur animatronics. The rethemed 1962 attraction will open later in the summer.

More park enhancements throughout the year include rebuilding structures for the Boomtown Bar and BATMAN™: The Ride and MR. FREEZE™ updates.

"For 63 years, generations of guests have come to the park to have fun and experience thrills with their families," said Park President Richard Douaihy. "We're so pleased that these new attractions will offer our guests the opportunity to make even more memories with the people who matter most."

Get ready to put your hands up on these new attractions this summer!