Red Oak ISD Addresses Comment Made During Board Meeting

Red Oak ISD is addressing a statement made by a board member during a recent board meeting.

According to the Red Oak ISD School Board President John Anderson, the comment was caught on a microphone connected to the livestream.

Anderson said the comment did not reflect the opinions, beliefs, or values of Red Oak ISD, and that any inappropriate, offensive, or demeaning comments or actions by any Red Oak ISD Board of Trustees member is unacceptable.

Anderson said he was unaware of that the statement was made at the time because he was engaged in a conversation with the Superintendent.

Red Oak ISD Superintendent Brenda Sanford affirmed Anderson's statement, saying that she did not hear the comment because she was speaking with Anderson.

Sanford also said comment did not reflect the thoughts or views of Red Oak ISD or the Board of Trustees as a whole.

"We take pride in the fact that our strength and love is embedded in our diversity, and we do not condone anything that goes against our unison," Sanford said.