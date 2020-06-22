H-E-B Issues Voluntary Recall of Hill County Fare Juice Drinks

H-E-B is voluntarily issuing a recall of Hill County Fare juice drinks for the potential presence of a milk allergen, the Texas-based grocer said in an announcement shared by the FDA.

According to the news release, the affected gallon-sized containers of the Hill Country Fare Pink Lemonade, Citrus Punch, Fruit Drink and Grape Drink were shipped to H-E-B stores in Texas and Mexico.

There have been no reported illnesses related to the recall, but people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction, the announcement said.

All affected products have been removed from store shelves and customers who purchased the product can return it for a full refund, H-E-B said.