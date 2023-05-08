‘Rays of Sunshine': Sachse Sisters Among Victims in Allen Outlets Mass Shooting

The Wylie Independent School District says two of their children are among the victims killed in Saturday’s shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets.

Fourth-grader Daniela Mendoza, 11, and second-grader Sofia Mendoza, 8, were identified as victims in a statement sent to parents within Wylie ISD.

The district said their mother, Ilda Mendoza, remained hospitalized in critical condition.

The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the girls as Sachse residents.

The letter said the sisters attend Cox Elementary.

“Words cannot express the sadness we feel as we grieve the loss of our students. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Mendoza family, the families of the victims, and all those affected by this senseless tragedy,” said district superintendent David Vinson.

The statement goes out to say crisis teams are ready to provide support and counselors will be available.

Cox principal Krista Wilson described the two girls as “rays of sunshine.”

Vinson ended the letter by writing, “Daniela and Sofia will not be forgotten. Hug your kids, and tell them you love them.”

Parents at Cox Elementary told NBC 5 they noticed more security.

"The police have been checking on everything," said Joan Blue whose son is a student at the school. "I know we had two extra police officers at the school today… My son's in kindergarten, and I had to explain to him that a second grader and a fourth grader were murdered from his school. He said, 'Why are they shooting the children?' So to me, having to explain to kids that their lives are constantly in jeopardy because people have guns, that should not, is it's unfathomable."

Blue is also a neighbor of the Mendozas.

"A whole bunch of the neighbors are just completely devastated," Blue said. "It's such a small community. Everybody knows everybody. So, it's just devastating."

Wylie Elite Cheer posted on Facebook that the sisters took classes at the gym and encouraged people to wear the girls' favorite color of yellow this week to honor their memory.

Jackie Sloan and her daughter both showed up to Monday's class wearing yellow. "We were told that their favorite colors were yellow," Sloan said.

Sloan did not personally know the Mendoza sisters, however, she said Wylie Elite is a tight-knit group.

"We've been a part of this family for about a year now, and she's in a tumbling level one," Sloan said. "We love this facility, and I'm, just heartbroken with what happened."

Sloan's daughter is in first grade. Like many parents, she has struggled with how to share the news with her child.

"We're doing the best that we can. It's all unexpected and scary," Sloan said. "It's one of those things I feel like I'm going to have to tell her it's the real world, unfortunately, that we live in. So, I'll keep it censored as much as I can for her. But she's going to have to know."

With the outpouring of support for the victims of the mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets, GoFundMe has launched a centralized hub for all verified fundraisers related to the shooting. The online fundraising platform said it was working around the clock to make sure that all funds donated go directly to survivors or the families of victims.