6-Year-Old Survives Shooting, Parents & Sibling Killed

A Dallas family of four was among the victims killed and injured during Saturday’s attack at the Allen Premium Outlets Mall.

The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the eight people killed Monday evening.

Parents Kyu, 37, and Cindy Cho, 35, and their three-year-old son James were killed. Their 6-year-old son William was injured but survived.

According to a GoFundMe account created to support the family, the six-year-old had just celebrated his birthday and what should have been an afternoon of “light, love and celebration” was cut short by another mass shooting.

The kindergarten student at Prestonwood Christian Academy remains hospitalized in Dallas.

In the days since the shooting, North Texans have been gathering at a memorial in front of the Allen Premium Outlets to offer prayers and flowers in memory of the victims.

The school released a video statement Monday expressing their heartbreak.

“This wonderful sweet family -- three of the four of them in heaven and a child left behind -- need the ministry and care of Christian people,” said Prestonwood Senior Pastor Dr. Jack Graham.

Graham called on the community to surround the family with love and prayers.

Prestonwood Christian Academy said counselors and pastors would be available for students and parents at the PCA Plano Lower School this week.

With the outpouring of support for the victims of the mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets, GoFundMe has launched a centralized hub for all verified fundraisers related to the shooting. The online fundraising platform said it was working around the clock to make sure that all funds donated go directly to survivors or the families of victims.