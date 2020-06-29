Rangers Offer Glimpse Inside Globe Life Field With Blood Drive

The Texas Rangers and Carter BloodCare will hold a blood drive series at the new Globe Life Field ballpark this week.

As Carter BloodCare faces a critical blood shortage, the Rangers volunteered their newly built ballpark in an effort to support the blood supply.

Anyone who donates will be able to get a glimpse inside Globe Life Field, receive a limited-edition Rangers ball cap and a T-shirt while supplies last. The three-day event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 1-3.

Carter BloodCare is also offering COVID-19 antibody testing on all successful blood donations for a limited time.

Due to canceled blood drives on top of the typical summer drop in donations, Carter BloodCare is experiencing what the nonprofit is calling "most prolonged period of a critical blood shortage in recent history."

The donation process is safe, according to the Red Cross, and U.S. health officials said there is “no data or evidence that COVID-19 can be transmitted by blood transfusion, and there have been no reported cases of transmissions for any respiratory virus, including this coronavirus, worldwide.”

