Blood Donors Needed to Avoid Critical Shortage

Once again, the blood supply in North Texas is reaching a critical shortage. According to Carter BloodCare, there's only one day's worth supply of blood on hand for local hospitals and patients.

With that in mind, the blood bank is putting out the call and asking for donations.

On Monday, Carter BloodCare hosted blood drives at the American Airlines Center with the Dallas Mavericks and at Park Place Motorcars' corporate office in Irving.

All potential donors are screened for temperature, pulse rate, blood pressure and hemoglobin.

The donation process is safe, according to the Red Cross, and U.S. health officials said there is “no data or evidence that COVID-19 can be transmitted by blood transfusion, and there have been no reported cases of transmissions for any respiratory virus, including this coronavirus, worldwide.”

If you would like to donate blood, schedule an appointment to donate locally at http://www.carterbloodcare.org/ or https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/nbc5-pub.html/.