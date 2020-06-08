blood shortage

Blood Donors Needed to Avoid Critical Shortage

Carter BloodCare hosts blood drives at American Airlines Center, alongside the Dallas Mavericks, and at Park Place Motorcars HQ

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 08: A blood drive set up underneath the right field seats at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 08, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The White Sox and the American Red Cross in partnership with Anheuser-Busch, are part of an effort to utilize available arenas and stadiums nationwide as temporary blood drive centers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Once again, the blood supply in North Texas is reaching a critical shortage. According to Carter BloodCare, there's only one day's worth supply of blood on hand for local hospitals and patients.

With that in mind, the blood bank is putting out the call and asking for donations.

On Monday, Carter BloodCare hosted blood drives at the American Airlines Center with the Dallas Mavericks and at Park Place Motorcars' corporate office in Irving.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 6 hours ago

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

YMCA 22 mins ago

Six DFW YMCA Branches to Reopen Next Week

All potential donors are screened for temperature, pulse rate, blood pressure and hemoglobin.

The donation process is safe, according to the Red Cross, and U.S. health officials said there is “no data or evidence that COVID-19 can be transmitted by blood transfusion, and there have been no reported cases of transmissions for any respiratory virus, including this coronavirus, worldwide.”

If you would like to donate blood, schedule an appointment to donate locally at http://www.carterbloodcare.org/ or https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/nbc5-pub.html/.

This article tagged under:

blood shortagecoronaviruscarter bloodcareblood donation
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us