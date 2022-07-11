Rangers Conserving Energy by Turning Up Thermostat at Globe Life Field

It still sounds kind of novel: Going to a Rangers game to get out of the heat.

The retractable roof at Globe Life Field will still offer fans a respite from the extreme 100-degree temperatures that have settled upon North Texas in the last week. Just not quite as much.

As part of their effort to meet ERCOT’s request for Texans to conserve energy, the Rangers are turning up the temperature at the stadium for Monday’s game with Oakland. Normally, the interior of the stadium is kept at 72 degrees, but it will be 75 at game time Monday. Considering the size of the stadium - 1.8 million square feet - that is not an insignificant step. Approximately 20,000 fans are expected for Monday’s game with Oakland.

