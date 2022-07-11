globe life field

Rangers Conserving Energy by Turning Up Thermostat at Globe Life Field

The Rangers are doing their part to conserve energy -- the thermostat will be set to 75 degrees inside the stadium for Monday’s game with Oakland

By Evan Grant - The Dallas Morning News

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
NBC 5 News

It still sounds kind of novel: Going to a Rangers game to get out of the heat.

The retractable roof at Globe Life Field will still offer fans a respite from the extreme 100-degree temperatures that have settled upon North Texas in the last week. Just not quite as much.

As part of their effort to meet ERCOT’s request for Texans to conserve energy, the Rangers are turning up the temperature at the stadium for Monday’s game with Oakland. Normally, the interior of the stadium is kept at 72 degrees, but it will be 75 at game time Monday. Considering the size of the stadium - 1.8 million square feet - that is not an insignificant step. Approximately 20,000 fans are expected for Monday’s game with Oakland.

For more on this story, visit our partner the Dallas Morning News.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

globe life fieldTexas Rangerssummer heat
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us