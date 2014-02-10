Quinn’s Door Breakdown Makes William Shatner a Bobsled Fan

Sochi: the final frontier. These are the voyages of the bobsled USA-1.

If the American bobsled team finds itself in a jam at the Sochi Games, it appears they can call on Capt. James Tiberius Kirk to get them out of it.

William Shatner is an avid Olympic fan, and he's been tweeting out congratulatory messages to the medal winners this weekend. But he seems to have particular interest in the USA bobsled team, especially after seeing a picture circulate of McKinney, Texas, native Johnny Quinn breaking through a bathroom door after he was locked in.

Shatner tweeted to Quinn, "You've certainly made your mark. As I told Mr. Cunningham, take a piece of the door to tell your kids. ;) Bill"

"Please send my best wishes to your teammates," Shatner tweets to American bobsledder Nick Cunningham, a native of Monterey, Calif. "And no more broken doors! Make sure you save a piece of the door to show your kids."

"Eating beef jerky, listening to @Jason_Aldean, tweeting with @WilliamShatner.... not a bad morning at the @Olympics," Cunningham tweets.