Questions surround sudden departure of Irving ISD elementary principal

On Monday evening, Irving ISD’s Board of Trustees recognized each principal in honor of National Principals Month. Notably missing from the group was Brandenburg Elementary and its principal, Dr. NaTassha Rendón.

“I think that it's hypocritical that they couldn't even do that,” Andrea De La Rosa said. De La Rosa is a parent of a student at Brandenburg Elementary.

On Oct. 11, parents received a letter from Rendón.

“It is with mixed emotions that I write to inform you of my decision to resign as the principal of Brandenburg Elementary, effective Nov. 27, as my family and I are embarking on a new journey,” Rendón said in the letter to parents.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Rendón cited a move out of state with her family. Parents said they were shocked at the announcement. More questions began to circle the next day, Oct. 12, after parents found out she was removed from the campus.

“She was dismissed. She was escorted off the property,” De La Rosa said.

“I disapprove on how her departure was handled,” Joana Ruiz said. Ruiz is also a parent of a student at the elementary school. “It makes you wonder what is really going on.”

A total of five parents addressed their questions directive to Irving ISD Superintendent, Magda Hernández, and the board of trustees on Monday night during public comment.

Parents also claim Rendón is banned from communicating with parents and being on school property.

“We're wondering, as parents, why we weren't able to have communication with Dr. Rendón,” Cece Holmes said. Holmes has served as a substitute teacher and has a student at Brandenburg Elementary. “We're asking for her to just be able to have, as a mom, rights at the school.”

While the board of trustees did listen to the comments, no questions were addressed Monday night.

In a statement to NBC 5, the school district said in part, “Irving ISD extends our sincere appreciation to her for her commitment to our students and families and her years of service to the district. We wish Dr. Rendón all of the best in her future endeavors.”

Meanwhile, parents and staff present at the board meeting said they hope the board allows them to give Rendón a proper goodbye.

“I feel we were robbed to say our goodbyes,” Ruiz said.

“We need to say goodbye. Even our students ask about her,” Laura Leyva said. Leyva is also a parent who spoke Monday night. “At least she deserves a great farewell from her Brandenburg community.”