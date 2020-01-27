Fort Worth

Purple and Gold Lights on 7th Street Bridge in Fort Worth in Honor of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant

The Los Angeles Lakers colors lit up the 7th Street Bridge in Fort Worth as the nation remembers one of the NBA's most iconic players

By Hannah Jones

Metro

The 7th Street Bridge in Fort Worth was lit up with purple and gold lights honor of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

The Los Angeles Lakers colors illuminated the bridge and nearby buildings.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Coppell 2 hours ago

Brag About Pinkerton Elementary in Coppell

Grapevine 2 hours ago

Accused Sexual Predator Back in Jail on Federal Charge

Gold and purple lights were seen across the country Monday morning.

The light towers surrounding Los Angeles International Airport glowed purple and gold on Sunday night.

The Lakers colors could also be seen on the Los Angeles City Hall, Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted Sunday.

Nearly 3,000 miles away, Madison Square Garden in New York City was adorned with the same colors.

Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine people killed Sunday when a helicopter crashed and caught fire on a Calabasas hillside due to foggy conditions.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us