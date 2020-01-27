Purple and Gold Lights on 7th Street Bridge in Fort Worth in Honor of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant

The 7th Street Bridge in Fort Worth was lit up with purple and gold lights honor of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

The Los Angeles Lakers colors illuminated the bridge and nearby buildings.

Gold and purple lights were seen across the country Monday morning.

The light towers surrounding Los Angeles International Airport glowed purple and gold on Sunday night.

The Lakers colors could also be seen on the Los Angeles City Hall, Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted Sunday.

Nearly 3,000 miles away, Madison Square Garden in New York City was adorned with the same colors.

Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine people killed Sunday when a helicopter crashed and caught fire on a Calabasas hillside due to foggy conditions.