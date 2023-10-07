Mesquite ISD

Puppy rescued from storm drain at Mesquite High School

By NBCDFW Staff

Mesquite ISD

A small puppy was rescued and taken to a shelter after being trapped inside a storm drain at Mesquite High School on Friday, Oct 6.

According to the Mesquite Independent School District, students spotted the scared puppy inside the tunnel near the tennis courts and tried to rescue it.

However, the dog refused to come out of the drain.

MISD says Officer Bobby Thongsavat, the school's SRO, asked the students to return to class and assured them he would handle the situation.

While waiting for animal control, Officer Thongsavat encountered MISD plumbers. After explaining the situation, the crew called on their "thinnest members" to enter the storm drain and save the puppy.

The school district says the plumbers recovered the pup in only a few minutes.

This article tagged under:

Mesquite ISDNorth Texas
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us