Public hearings happening now in Austin over ‘Bible-inspired' lesson proposal for public schools

Bible-inspired lessons could enter a classroom near you if the state accepts a proposal by Texas lawmakers.

Starting Tuesday, the State Board of Education will hold a series of public hearings in Austin before making a final decision.

Before the hearing, about 20 North Texans from various groups, including Christians Against Christian Nationalism and Anti-Defamation League Texas, boarded a bus in Dallas to make the road trip to Austin to speak out against the curriculum as part of the public comment.

The Texas Education Agency first unveiled the new bill in May.

The proposal is supposed to focus on instructional updates in the classroom for kindergarten through 5th graders but some of the materials worked into it that have raised some eyebrows are a number of religious references in the English and Language Arts side of the curriculum.

The references range from biblical stories of King David and King Solomon for kindergartners and the Last Supper and Bible verses for 5th graders.

Those items still made it past reviewers hired by the SBOE. The board is set to make a final vote in November on the proposal.

According to the American Federation of Teachers Texas chapter, the largest teachers union in the state, the bill "blurs the separation of church and state".

“Look, there’s nothing wrong with classical education as a concept nor is there anything wrong with learning about religion and its impact on society. It is impossible to teach history without understanding the impact of religion on historical figures such as Martin Luther or Martin Luther King, Jr., for that matter,” said Zeph Capo, president of Texas AFT in a statement. “There is something wrong, though, with using ‘classical education’ as a cover for the creep of Christian Nationalist philosophy into our classrooms.”

The proposal also includes a financial incentive for districts to adopt this curriculum, as much as $40 per student. It comes at a time when districts are already strapped for cash and hoping for more funding from the state. The legislature came to a stalemate last year on giving additional funding for districts struggling with inflation and post-pandemic costs.

"It puts school districts in a really difficult place of having to choose between funding their education and adopting what is a really harmful curriculum,” said Amanda Tyler, lead organizer of Christians Against Christian Nationalism and executive director of the Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty. "We know from the public comment period that those opposing this curriculum outnumbered those supporting it 10 to 1 and I expect that we will also have many Texans of all faiths and none coming to the State Board of Education this week to express their concerns."

Her group has spent the last few weeks leading up to this hearing to inform families about the proposed curriculum. Tyler is also among those planning to speak out at the hearing this week.

"I hope they come with an open mind and with listening ears ready to do what's best for all Texans when it comes to this curriculum,” Tyler said.

The public meetings will run all week in Austin starting Tuesday through Friday. You can also watch them live online by clicking here.