There’s something new, something classic and a lot of laughter, drama, history and music in Dallas Theater Center’s recently announced 2025 -2026 season.

The season includes Noises Off, a classic British farce and a play-within-a-play, Oct. 3-26 at the Kalita Humphreys Theater; Fat Ham, a Pulitzer Prize-winning hit Broadway comedy that reinvents Shakespeare’s Hamlet, Jan. 30-Feb. 8 at the Kalita Humphreys Theater; Where We Stand, where a lone storyteller puts their fate in the audience’s hands, Feb. 25-March 22 in Bryant Hall on the Kalita Humphreys campus; Ragtime, a Tony Award-winning musical about chasing the American Dream, March 27-April 19 in the Potter Rose Performance Hall at the Wyly Theatre; and Malcolm X and Redd Foxx Washing Dishes at Jimmy’s Chicken Shack in Harlem, a world premiere by Interim Artistic Director and Resident Playwright Jonathan Norton, May 8-June 7 at Studio Theater at the Wyly Theatre.

The theater’s annual holiday production of A Christmas Carol, scheduled for Nov. 28-Dec. 27 in the Potter Rose Performance Hall at the Wyly Theatre, is not part of the subscription series, but the show is available as an additional holiday production.

“In curating Dallas Theater Center’s 2025-26 season, I chose to follow my mission as a playwright - which is to break down barriers through the shared joy of great storytelling,” Norton said. “And the five shows in our upcoming season will do just that. There is nothing like the rejuvenating sensation of rollicking laughter spreading through packed houses at Noises Off and Fat Ham. Where We Stand will inspire rich conversations about forgiveness and redemption. Ragtime will send audiences home lifted by the stirring music and feeling ever more hopeful in these changing times. And Malcolm X and Redd Foxx Washing Dishes At Jimmy’s Chicken Shack in Harlem, will leave you empowered with the knowledge that true friendship can change the world. I can’t wait for October when I get to welcome audiences at the start of our new season. We will throw open our doors and become Dallas’ town hall - a place for the community to gather for conversation, celebration and ultimately connection.”

Collaboration is another theme of the season. The theater will launch a three-year partnership with Stage West Theatre of Fort Worth, which will co-produce two regional premieres in the 2025-26 season: Fat Ham and Where We Stand. The theater is also embarking on a multi-year partnership with SMU’s Meadows School of the Arts and the Sexton Institute for Musical Theatre, which will include presenting Ragtime in the first year of its partnership.

Dallas Theater Center continues its collaboration with TheatreSquared in Fayetteville, Ark., which previously supported the development of Norton’s I AM DELIVERED’T, commissioned Malcolm X and Redd Foxx Washing Dishes at Jimmy’s Chicken Shack in Harlem, and will co-produce the world premiere in the 2025-26 season.

In Fort Worth, the theater will collaborate with Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra on Shakespeare at the Symphony, a concert which will be performed at Bass Performance Hall featuring Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Robert Spano, and actors from the theater’s Brierley Resident Acting Company, directed by Kevin Moriarty, Dallas Theater Center’s Executive Director. The performance will feature selections from Mendelssohn’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet, interspersed with scenes from Shakespeare.

“Collaboration is at the heart of DTC’s mission,” Moriarty said. “It’s wonderful to join with TheaterSquared to support Jonathan’s brilliant playwriting and introduce his work to a national audience. Further, by partnering with Stage West Theatre, SMU’s Meadows School of the Arts and the Sexton Institute for Musical Theatre and the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, we are able to expand opportunities for artists, introduce new audience members to the arts and enrich our artistry. I’m grateful to be surrounded by so many talented, visionary artists and arts leaders here in North Texas and honored to be partnering with them this season.”

The theater is also welcoming a new member to its Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company this season, Brianna “Bri” Woods. Woods will serve as the Linda and Bill Custard SMU Meadows Actor for the 2025-26 season. She has previously been seen on DTC stages in Waitress and A Christmas Carol, and was the Assistant Movement Director for Shane. Woods will receive her MFA in Acting from SMU Meadows School of the Arts this month and will be seen in shows throughout DTC’s 2025-26 season. She also joins Tiana Kaye Blair and Molly Searcy who previously served as Linda and Bill Custard, SMU Meadows Actors, and have both remained members of the Brierley Resident Acting Company.

“I am honored to welcome Bri Woods to DTC as the newest member of the Brierley Resident Acting Company,” Norton said. “It has been a joy getting to know Bri's work over the last two seasons. She started her work with us in 2023's production of A Christmas Carol and earlier this season she served as Assistant Movement Director for Shane. Most recently, she delighted audiences as part of the ensemble for Waitress. And I am excited to see her artistry deepen next season when she takes on exciting new challenges in A Christmas Carol and Ragtime. I am grateful to Linda Custard for her continued support of DTC, SMU and the next generation of theater-makers.”

Woods will join company members, including Christina Austin Lopez, Tiana Kaye Blair, Blake Hackler, Bob Hess, Liz Mikel, Alex Organ, Molly Searcy, Tiffany Solano, Sally Nysteun Vahle, Esteban Vilchez and Zachary J. Willis.

“Becoming a Brierley Resident Acting company member is in perfect alignment with wrapping up three wonderfully wild years at SMU,” Woods said. “I’m beyond grateful and ready to sink my teeth into this upcoming season!”

