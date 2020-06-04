Protesters Who Were Detained on Dallas Bridge Will Not Face Charges

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall announced Thursday that the group of protesters who were detained by police on the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge on Monday, will not face any charges.

Authorities confronted protesters as they marched across the bridge, on the fourth day of protests in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

The march started with approximately 300 people at the Frank Crowley Courts Building.

Once on the bridge, they were met with a line of police, preventing them from moving forward. A second line of police then formed behind the group, essentially trapping the protesters in the center of the bridge.

Close to 600 protesters were detained and bussed back to the Frank Crowley Courthouse where, according to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, they were allowed to leave.

Hall said Thursday, the decision to not file charges was made after consulting with City Manager T.C. Broadnax and other city leaders as well as police department leadership.

“I strongly believe we made the right decisions to deter and disperse the large crowd on the bridge,” said Chief Hall. “We had to protect the protesters from vehicular injury on a roadway still open to traffic. It was critically important to process protesters and then safely reopen the bridge.”