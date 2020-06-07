Protesters Gather in McKinney 5 Years After Viral Pool Party Incident

A small crowd gathered Sunday in McKinney to protest social injustice and call for the end of police brutality in response to George Floyd's death. The demonstration fell five years after an officer's actions at a pool party sparked outrage.

In the pool party incident, McKinney police officer Eric Casebolt was caught on video shoving a 15-year-old girl in a swimsuit to the ground.

The incident was still on the mind of parents who attended Sunday's rally.

"All the kids had their faces smashed into the ground, and you know, little girls being attacked," Rasheedah Mu'min said. "I just think it's inappropriate for officers who should be trained and skilled in their profession versus having to have a child fearful of you."

Casebolt was never charged in the incident, though a lawsuit was settled in the teen's favor.

The protest was organized by the Next Generation Network, while McKinney City Council member La'Shadian Shemwell also attended.