vaccine mandate

Protest Opposing Vaccine Mandates Held at Southwest Airlines' Dallas HQ Monday

protest
NBC 5 News

A group of more than 100 people opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates gathered outside Southwest Airlines' Dallas headquarters Monday morning.

An invitation was sent out on social media inviting "Southwest Cohearts" and those who believe in "medical freedom" to participate in a peaceful protest at the corner of Denton and Love Field drives.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Attendees were encouraged to carry signs with the messages "Terminate the Mandate," "Freedom not Force," and "No Jabs for Jobs." Many were seen at the protest carrying signs and American flags.

The airline has said that all employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8 to remain with the company. The airline is allowing for medical or religious exemptions.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 17 mins ago

Arlington Sam Houston Soccer Coach Dies After Prolonged Fight With COVID-19

barbecue 2 hours ago

Fort Worth Restaurant Named No. 1 on Texas Monthly's Top 50 Barbecue List

Organizers said they hoped to send a message that they were not in favor of vaccine mandates and that, "more than ever we want to get back to the heart of Southwest hospitality where all employees feel welcomed, cared for and appreciated."

The protest began at about 8:30 a.m.

It's not clear how many of the more than 100 people protesting are employees of Southwest Airlines.

This article tagged under:

vaccine mandateDallascovid-19 vaccineSouthwest Airlines
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us