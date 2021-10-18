Protest Opposing Vaccine Mandates Held at Southwest Airlines' Dallas HQ Monday

A group of more than 100 people opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates gathered outside Southwest Airlines' Dallas headquarters Monday morning.

An invitation was sent out on social media inviting "Southwest Cohearts" and those who believe in "medical freedom" to participate in a peaceful protest at the corner of Denton and Love Field drives.

Attendees were encouraged to carry signs with the messages "Terminate the Mandate," "Freedom not Force," and "No Jabs for Jobs." Many were seen at the protest carrying signs and American flags.

The airline has said that all employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8 to remain with the company. The airline is allowing for medical or religious exemptions.

Organizers said they hoped to send a message that they were not in favor of vaccine mandates and that, "more than ever we want to get back to the heart of Southwest hospitality where all employees feel welcomed, cared for and appreciated."

The protest began at about 8:30 a.m.

It's not clear how many of the more than 100 people protesting are employees of Southwest Airlines.