Products Recalled for Possible Choking Hazard for Infants

Three separate recalls of products that could all pose a choking hazard for infants have been issued.

FIREFLY FRANK INFANT TEETHERS

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The "Firefly Frank Infant Teethers" are being recalled.

About 61,000 were sold exclusively at Target stores.

The plastic wings can detach.

Battat, the maker of the product, has received 14 reports of the wings detaching or breaking including one report of a child choking on a broken piece of the wing.

Parents should take these teethers away immediately and return them to Target for a full refund or contact Battat, the maker of the product for a full refund.

CLIP CLOP INFANT ACTIVITY RATTLES

Playgro is recalling "clip clop infant activity rattles."

About 18,000 units were sold at walmart stores nationwide and online.

The abacus ring on the back of the horse can dislodge and release the small beads, posing a choking hazard to small children.

Parents should make sure children do not have access to the toy and contact Playgro for a free replacement.

Shipping is included.

CAT AND JACK BABY ROMPERS

Target is recalling the "Cat And Jack Baby Rompers."

The heart-shaped graphics on the knees of the romper can peel off or detach, posing a choking hazard to children.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled rompers away from children and return them to any Target store for a full refund.

Consumers who purchased the romper on Target.com can contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the romper.